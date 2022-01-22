Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lam Research Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $9.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $605.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.83. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $351,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

