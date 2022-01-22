Research Analysts Set Expectations for WW International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

WW opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in WW International by 177.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WW International by 661.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in WW International during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

