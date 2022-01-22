Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,739 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Resideo Technologies worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

