Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce $124.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $444.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,613. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

