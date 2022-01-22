Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives €113.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €113.90 ($129.43).

RHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

ETR:RHM traded down €0.70 ($0.80) on Friday, hitting €93.44 ($106.18). The stock had a trading volume of 124,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 1 year high of €94.66 ($107.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.34.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

