Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.90 ($129.43).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €93.44 ($106.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 1 year high of €94.66 ($107.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.34.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

