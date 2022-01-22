Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $366.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

