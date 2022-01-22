Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Up 9.2%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 13,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,304,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get Riskified alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.