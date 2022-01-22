RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.69% of RLI worth $439,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 563.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

