Robert W. Baird Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $80.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $19,458,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.