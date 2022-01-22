RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Head to Head Survey

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80

RocketLab has a consensus price target of 18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, suggesting that its share price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RocketLab beats Stable Road Acquisition on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.