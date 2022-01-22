ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Berenberg Bank

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($40.93) to GBX 2,800 ($38.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SEB Equities began coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a 3,000.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,946.67.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $380.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.27. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $346.00 and a 1-year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

