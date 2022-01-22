Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

ROP stock opened at $437.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

