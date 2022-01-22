Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Neutral

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $254.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

CME stock opened at $225.91 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $177.73 and a 52-week high of $234.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

