Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $95.05 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

