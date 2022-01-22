Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after acquiring an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,164 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

ROST opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

