Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Reaches $7.33 on Top Exchanges

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.28 million and $11.41 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.33 or 0.00020819 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.43 or 0.06929638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,225.77 or 1.00064987 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,749 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

