Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($29.34) to GBX 2,100 ($28.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.99) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.81) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,333.09 ($31.83).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB opened at GBX 1,808.40 ($24.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £139.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,892.40 ($25.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,677.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,580.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.69%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.