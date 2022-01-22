Rune Trading Down 27.1% This Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Rune has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $5,361.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $176.53 or 0.00500883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

