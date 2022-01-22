Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 5,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total transaction of C$13,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,648 shares in the company, valued at C$6,907,083.68.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 5,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$267,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 9,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$22,410.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$695.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.46. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

