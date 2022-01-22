Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 25,491 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,494,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 716,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

