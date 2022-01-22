Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,118 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 79,212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,168,000 after buying an additional 143,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $848.98 million, a PE ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

