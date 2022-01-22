Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

