Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.96 Million in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,451,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Seer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 133.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 147,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $15.61 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $84.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $963.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.31.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

