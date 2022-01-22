Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 115,830 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $4,365,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $4,365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after buying an additional 862,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 587,155 shares in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

WTI stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

