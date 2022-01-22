Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,304 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 219.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.