Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,746 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $375.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

