Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

