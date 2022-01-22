Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ryder System by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

