Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
RHP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,564. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after buying an additional 375,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
