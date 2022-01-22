Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RHP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,564. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after buying an additional 375,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

