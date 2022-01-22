SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $2.00 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00005600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $356,356.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.61 or 0.06942617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,768.22 or 1.00389820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,440,721 coins and its circulating supply is 1,193,218 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.