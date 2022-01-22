Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $96.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 251,804 shares of company stock worth $18,436,337 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Safehold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Safehold by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

