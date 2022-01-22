salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 4.0% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.63. 9,116,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $164,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,301 shares of company stock valued at $85,980,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

