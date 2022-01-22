Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 355.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,586,000 after buying an additional 29,559 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of SBH opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

