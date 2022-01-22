Sanderson Farms, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Sanderson Farms has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sanderson Farms has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $19.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of SAFM opened at $187.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day moving average of $188.63. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

