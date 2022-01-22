Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Increased to SEK 275 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $26.41 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

