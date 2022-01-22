Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 224,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

