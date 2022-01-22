Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.70

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €86.70 ($98.52) and traded as high as €91.94 ($104.48). Sanofi shares last traded at €91.73 ($104.24), with a volume of 1,884,921 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

