Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sanofi by 171.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.5% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

