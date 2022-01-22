Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $51.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 438.00 to 362.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

