Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,344 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.