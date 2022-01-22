Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,848,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.57 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.