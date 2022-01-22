Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 52.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.