Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 13,379 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,775,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,902,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,204 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

