Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF opened at $84.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.