Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 9,285 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $313.02 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.