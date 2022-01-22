Seaport Res Ptn Comments on NIKE, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.13.

NYSE:NKE opened at $142.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.