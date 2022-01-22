Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will earn $8.35 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.87 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

NYSE:DECK opened at $311.67 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

