Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $312,415.75 and $37,335.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.88 or 0.06736054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00057666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,538.87 or 1.00029118 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

