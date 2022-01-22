SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $195,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

